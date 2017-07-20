Five teens busted for throwing eggs at houses in Iowa County - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Five teens busted for throwing eggs at houses in Iowa County

Posted: Updated:

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Iowa County Sheriff's Office, as well as Dodgeville Police Department report they have received numerous calls of vehicles and houses struck by eggs the night of July 18.

The incidents occurred in the City of Dodgeville, Village of Cobb and Village of Livingston.

During a join investigation, five juveniles were identified. The five purchased 20 dozen eggs July 18 and traveled throughout the affected communities causing damage. The suspects are four males ages 16 and 17, and one 17-year-old female. They all face charges of damage to property and throwing missile/projectile from a vehicle. 

Damage to the affected homes and vehicles is still being gathered.

Anyone with damage who has not yet been contacted by police should call their local agency.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.