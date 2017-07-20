Wisconsin Senate leader says Foxconn incentives aren't being negotiated in state budget deal

MADISON (WKOW) -- Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) told 27 News Thursday that any incentive package negotiated to lure iPhone manufacturer Foxconn to Wisconsin will be separate from the 2017-19 state budget.



Sen. Fitzgerald disputed comments made by Sen. Luther Olsen (R-Ripon) to the Associated Press earlier in the day, which suggested the state budget process is being delayed while that incentive package is negotiated.



"I really don't have a lot of information and any legislator up at the Capitol that tells you they do is not telling the truth," said Sen. Fitzgerald. "Because I know there's negotiations going on with the Department of Administration and WEDC (Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation), but those have all been kept very close to the vest until they have something."



Sen. Fitzgerald said he has not personally discussed possible Foxconn incentives with Gov. Scott Walker or Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) during their budget negotiations.



"Nothing at any level where you would say - 'we need those numbers and we're gonna fold them into the budget,' no, not at all," said Sen. Fitzgerald.



If an incentive package is developed to lure Foxconn to Wisconsin, Sen. Fitzgerald said he would push for it to be approved in a separate piece of legislation.



"Part of my logic, I guess, is the working off of the way the arena bill came together for the Milwaukee Bucks. I mean, we had good success there and the reason that worked is because we had a bipartisan coalition that came together," said Sen. Fitzgerald.



Foxconn CEO Terry Gou has told investors he plans to announce where the company will build a U.S. manufacturing facility by the end of July.



Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania are at least three other states thought to be in the running for the plant, which could employ as many as 10,000 people.



