Assembly Republicans agree to Governor's transportation budget proposal

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Assembly Republicans told Gov. Scott Walker Thursday they have accepted the terms of a revamped transportation budget proposal he presented to legislative leaders on Wednesday.



Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) informed the Governor in a letter hand-delivered to his office.



"We believe the broad framework you provided is responsible because it acknowledges that the state should not issue more transportation bonds without having a sustainable way to pay for that debt," wrote Speaker Vos.



While Speaker Vos didn't indicate exactly what concessions Walker made in his proposal to reduce bonding levels, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) told 27 News Thursday morning that the Governor offered to eliminate a $203 million income tax cut.

"He believes that's kind of a compromise position between where the Senate and the Assembly is," said Sen. Fitzgerald. "I don't know if my members will see it that way though."



Sen. Fitzgerald explained that many in his caucus feel the transportation plan they released Tuesday, that included $712 million in bonding to pay for road projects, is fiscally sound.



"If there was any game-changer, or the reason that the Senate is more comfortable with that higher bonding number, it's because general purpose revenue is available," said Sen. Fitzgerald, who expected to discuss the proposal with his members Thursday afternoon.



$350 million of the $712 million total would be bonded out of the state's general fund under the Senate GOP plan.



But Speaker Vos and Assembly Republicans have been pushing for no new bonding, unless there is new revenue added to the transportation budget through taxes and fees.



"As our roads crumble beneath us, the need for an efficient, fully-funded system increases, ensuring vital projects stay on track and finish on time," wrote Speaker Vos. "As the legislative session continues, we look forward to continued discussions with the goal of finding a long-term, stable solution."



The disagreement over transportation funding has delayed approval of the state budget, which was due by June 30.

The state has continued spending at levels set in the 2015-17 budget since July 1.



