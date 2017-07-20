Med Flight transports one to hospital after motorcycle crash

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Shortly before 2:00 Thursday afternoon, Fitchburg police and fire, Fitchrona EMS and UW Med Flight were call called to a motorcycle crash on Sub Zero Way.

The investigation shows the motorcyclist was eastbound on Sub Zero Way, traveling at a high rate of speed, when the operator lost control and struck a curb, as well as several trees and posts.

The operator was ejected and sustained serious injuries. That person was flown to a local hospital.