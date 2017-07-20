Med Flight transports one to hospital after motorcycle crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Med Flight transports one to hospital after motorcycle crash

Posted: Updated:

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Shortly before 2:00 Thursday afternoon, Fitchburg police and fire, Fitchrona EMS and UW Med Flight were call called to a motorcycle crash on Sub Zero Way.

The investigation shows the motorcyclist was eastbound on Sub Zero Way, traveling at a high rate of speed, when the operator lost control and struck a curb, as well as several trees and posts.

The operator was ejected and sustained serious injuries. That person was flown to a local hospital.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.