Several homeowners deal with tree damage in West Middleton

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Homeowners on Middleton's west side are cleaning up tree damage caused by storms Wednesday.

Pat Beiersdorf and her son Tim are cleaning up a large tree that landed on her driveway.

"I had to cancel one appointment this morning and I couldn't go to work," said Beiersdorf, who didn't notice the tree until Thursday morning. "We were just shocked."

Strong winds "completely uprooted" the tree too.

"It pulled big roots right out of the ground, 20 feet of the root was sticking out on different sides and the strength of the storm to pull those roots out, it was amazing," she said.

Several other trees along Timber Lane were blown over, including a large oak tree that fell into a power line nearby a home. Luckily, no one was hurt.