EF-1 Tornado confirmed in McGregor, IA

MCGREGOR, Iowa (WKOW) -- Just on the other side of the Mississippi River from Prairie du Chien, the historic district of McGregor, Iowa was flipped upside down.



The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 Tornado touched down on Wednesday night.



Mayor Harold Brooks says it could take anywhere from 2-7 days to restore power to the town. He urges anyone who doesn't live in McGregor to stay away and give crews time to clean up.



"Clean-up progress has been very good. It went went well, it's going well. They're finding out that there is hardly any businesses that are not damaged," said Brooks.



Drone video from WXOW-TV gives an aerial view of the damage caused by the tornado. NWS says that winds reached 110 MPH in McGregor during the time of the tornado.