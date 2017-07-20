Flooding impacts roads and farms in Iowa County - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Flooding impacts roads and farms in Iowa County

Posted: Updated:

IOWA CO. (WKOW) -- In some spots in Iowa County, rain came down so quickly that it made some roads impassable Thursday morning.

Caroline Bach spoke with farmers in that area who have an even bigger problem. Click on the video to see her story that aired on 27 News at 5.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.