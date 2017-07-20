Dane County expanding program to help opioid overdose emergencies

27 News is receiving reports of damage across Southern Wisconsin after a line of severe storms moved through the area Wednesday night.More >>
27 News is receiving reports of damage across Southern Wisconsin after a line of severe storms moved through the area Wednesday night.More >>
Chula Vista staff say the waterpark will be open for normal business Thursday following a fire on the roof of the building.More >>
Chula Vista staff say the waterpark will be open for normal business Thursday following a fire on the roof of the building.More >>
There are several stretches of road closed in Crawford, Richland and Iowa Counties because of flooding.More >>
There are several stretches of road closed in Crawford, Richland and Iowa Counties because of flooding.More >>
Thousands of people lost power after a line of strong storms moved through southern Wisconsin Wednesday night.More >>
Thousands of people lost power after a line of strong storms moved through southern Wisconsin Wednesday night.More >>
Motorcyclist strikes curb and trees in Fitchburg, flown to area hospital.More >>
Motorcyclist strikes curb and trees in Fitchburg, flown to area hospital.More >>
Janesville Police say a suspect armed with a weapon robbed a gas station Wednesday night.More >>
Janesville Police say a suspect armed with a weapon robbed a gas station Wednesday night.More >>
One of Northwest Wisconsin's biggest events of the summer kicks off Thursday.More >>
One of Northwest Wisconsin's biggest events of the summer kicks off Thursday.More >>
Studies predict Wisconsin could be facing a shortage of up to four-thousand doctors by the year 2035. The problem is even more extreme in rural areas and in women's health care.More >>
Studies predict Wisconsin could be facing a shortage of up to four-thousand doctors by the year 2035. The problem is even more extreme in rural areas and in women's health care.More >>
About 60 homes in Sun Prairie don't have gas service.More >>
About 60 homes in Sun Prairie don't have gas service.More >>
A Vietnam War veteran and Medal of Honor recipient is back home after nearly a year away.
A Vietnam War veteran and Medal of Honor recipient is back home after nearly a year away.
Kids at a children's hospital in Green Bay got a special visit Wednesday from Vince Biegel, the Packers linebacker and former Badgers star.More >>
Kids at a children's hospital in Green Bay got a special visit Wednesday from Vince Biegel, the Packers linebacker and former Badgers star.More >>
There's a new CEO at the Madison YWCA, and the organization says its a pretty big moment for them.More >>
There's a new CEO at the Madison YWCA, and the organization says its a pretty big moment for them.More >>
Several people who live in a west Madison neighborhood admit they're a bit concerned after a stray bullet nearly hit a woman and child Thursday evening.More >>
Several people who live in a west Madison neighborhood admit they're a bit concerned after a stray bullet nearly hit a woman and child Thursday evening.More >>