Grant & Crawford County clean up continues after storms

GRANT AND CRAWFORD (WKOW) -- Grant and Crawford County were two places hardest hit by Wednesday's storms.

"I was shocked," A-1 Pallet's Manager Kaela Frawley said about the damage to her Muscoda business.  Besides the roof ripped off, a semi rolled over in the chaos.

"You couldn't even see out the windows it was ridiculous," Frawley explained.

Grant County Emergency Management's Steve Braun says mother nature gave the business a beating and many other places as well.

"Power lines down, trees down, a lot of rural buildings destroyed, a lot of buildings damaged," Braun said.

In Prairie du Chien, a World War II plane hangar was destroyed.  Dallas Valley rents space there. 

"It sounded like a big tornado coming. I was surprised to see so much damage," Valley said.

Damage that kept contractors from Grant County busy.  One even planning to use ash tree remains to create a few dozen  "Prairie du Chien Sluggers."

"It's a light weight wood, yet extremely strong," the worker said.

