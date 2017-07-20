Previous flood victims prepare for more rain

Chula Vista staff say the waterpark will be open for normal business Thursday following a fire on the roof of the building.

Homeowners on Middleton's west side are cleaning up tree damage caused by storms Wednesday.

Just on the other side of the Mississippi River from Prairie du Chien, the historic district of McGregor, Iowa was flipped upside down.

In some spots in Iowa County, rain came down so quickly that it made some roads impassable Thursday morning.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The potential threat of more rain tomorrow night has some in the Madison area preparing for more flooding.

John Beach, a homeowner on the city's west side near Elver Park, is one of those people.

"The yard floods almost every time it rains," he said.

A drainage ditch runs along the back of his property. It's gotten so bad in the past, his basement has flooded twice within the past year. The water level creeps up his backyard, then seeps into Beach's basement windows.

Beach said he's spent more than $500 on repairs and now, fear mold could be growing in parts of the basement because of the flood water. He projects that could cost him a lot more to fix.

Before Friday's storms, he's now trying to prepare. He lined both his and his neighbor's windows with sandbags but still fears the worse when he hears rain is on the way.

"I hear rain and after this flooding, it kind of hits you right in the gut. Everything kind of stops," Beach said. "Your whole world kind of stops, especially when I'm busy planning a wedding in just a little over a month. All of my time and energy has to kind of switch over and make sure that we're prepared."

He isn't alone. The flooding also impacts his neighbors' properties too.

Now, he just hopes Mother Nature will give him a break.

"Just please let up on us," he said.