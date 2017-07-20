Wisconsin's agriculture secretary retiring

MADISON (WKOW) -- The state's top agriculture official is stepping down.

Wisconsin Agriculture Secretary Ben Brancel announced he will retire from state public service on August 13th.

He says he will be returning to his family’s farm full-time in Marquette County as they plan for their first ever production sale.

Brancel's son and daughter-in-law are now the sixth generation to farm the land.

He says his first job was a farmer and his last job will be a farmer.

Brancel entered public service in 1986, holding the 42nd District Legislative seat.

He served in Governor Thompson's cabinet starting in 1997 and was appointed by Governor Walker in 2011 to be the Secretary of DATCP.