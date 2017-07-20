Wisconsin's agriculture secretary retiring - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin's agriculture secretary retiring

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The state's top agriculture official is stepping down.

Wisconsin Agriculture Secretary Ben Brancel announced he will retire from state public service on August 13th.

He says he will be returning to his family’s farm full-time in Marquette County as they plan for their first ever production sale.

Brancel's son and daughter-in-law are now the sixth generation to farm the land.

He says his first job was a farmer and his last job will be a farmer.

Brancel entered public service in 1986, holding the 42nd District Legislative seat.

He served in Governor Thompson's cabinet starting in 1997 and was appointed by Governor Walker in 2011 to be the Secretary of DATCP.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.