Sauna fire causes $450,000 damage at Lake Delton hotel

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- A sauna caught fire at the Flamingo Hotel in Lake Delton causing $450,000 damage.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Wisconsin Dells Parkway around 6:30 p.m. Thursday and found smoke in the indoor pool area and flames coming from a sauna.

Fire officials say the flames were quickly put out and no one was hurt.

Eight of the 30 hotel rooms in the building had guests who had to evacuate. 

Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire, but say it does not appear to be suspicious.

