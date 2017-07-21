Madison man pleads guilty in drunk driving crash that injured 2 pedestrians

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man pleads guilty in connection with a drunk driving crash that hurt two pedestrians.

The crash happened in March near the Kohl Center. Police say Daymon Frazier, 26, was driving under the influence when he hit the two pedestrians walking in the crosswalk at N. Frances St. and W. Dayton Street. After crashing into a light pole and other vehicles, police say he and another person inside the vehicle ran from the scene.

Thursday, Frazier pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Causing Injury/Operating While Under the Influence and Resisting an Officer. Other charges were dismissed.

Frazier is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

