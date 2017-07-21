Madison man pleads guilty in drunk driving crash that injured 2 pedestrians

Motorcyclist strikes curb and trees in Fitchburg, flown to area hospital.More >>
A sauna caught fire at the Flamingo Hotel in Lake Delton causing $450,000 damage.
Chula Vista staff say the waterpark will be open for normal business Thursday following a fire on the roof of the building.
27 News is receiving reports of damage across Southern Wisconsin after a line of severe storms moved through the area Wednesday night.
Studies predict Wisconsin could be facing a shortage of up to 4,000 doctors by the year 2035. The problem is even more extreme in rural areas and in women's health care.
In some spots in Iowa County, rain came down so quickly that it made some roads impassable Thursday morning.
Teens face charges after egging cars and homes in Iowa County.
Chula Vista staff say the waterpark will be open for normal business Thursday following a fire on the roof of the building.
Janesville Police say a suspect armed with a weapon robbed a gas station Wednesday night.
One of Northwest Wisconsin's biggest events of the summer kicks off Thursday.
About 60 homes in Sun Prairie don't have gas service.
