Dane County Humane Society has several cats that need a good home

Chloe/Dane County Humane Society Chloe/Dane County Humane Society
Oliver/Dane County Humane Society Oliver/Dane County Humane Society
Monkey/Courtesy: Dane County Humane Society Monkey/Courtesy: Dane County Humane Society

MADISON (WKOW) -- Marissa DeGroot from the Dane County Humane Society stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show off this week’s pet pal, Chloe.

DeGroot says Chloe is a very sweet classic  tabby.  Chloe loves to chase toys and can even catch and return.  She's described as, "the brightest bulb and the sharpest tack."

Several cats have been patiently waiting for their forever families for a long time at the shelter.  Oliver is a big, handsome tabby with an even bigger personality. Monkey is a 4-year-old guy who is a real sweetie. Monkey has been at the shelter since early May and Oliver has been at the shelter since late March. 

If you're interested in adopting an animal click here.

