UPDATE: Madison Water Utility fixing minor water main break

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Water Utility has one worker on scene of a water main break in the area of Portage Road and Old Gate Road in Madison.



The Madison Water Utility spokesperson says a crew will be sent later today to repair it.



********



MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Communications says it's gotten calls about a possible water main break in the area of Portage Road and Old Gate Road in Madison.

Law enforcement and water utility crews are on their way to the scene as of 6:45 a.m. Traffic will be diverted around the area if need be.

Portage and Old Gate Roads are in a residential neighborhood on the northeast side of the city, near Sandburg Elementary School and north of East Towne Mall.