Initiative in Waunakee aims to curb drug epidemic locally

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- As Governor Walker looks to stop the drug issue on the state level, signing 11 bills into law this week meant to fix what he calls a public health crisis, a southern Wisconsin community is taking its own steps to prevent drug addiction on the local level.

Waunakee Neighborhood Connection (WNC) and Waunakee Community Cares Coalition (WCCC) are teaming up to distribute lock boxes for medication for free to the people of Waunakee.

"We just want to make sure if someone wants one, they can have it," says Jodie Sorenson, an executive board member for WCCC.

The concept is simple. Once you have a lock box, you can put medications in there, locked up, so people in the home who shouldn't have them, don't.

"It's a prevention tool. It's not a fix all. We're not saying that it is," says Genna Eaton, executive director for WNC.

For Eaton, the lock boxes are personal. The reason behind them hits home. "I know first hand how much this is necessary... It's a family situation. It definitely is something that people need to be aware of," says Eaton. "It's a good way to educate people and just open up lines of communication that, hey, put your drugs into this and lock them up. Most people start out by raiding the family medicine cabinet."

So far 199 people have put in orders, WNC and WCCC report. The two groups have distributed 100 lock boxes, just since the end of June, with 100 more on back order. WNC and WCCC have been able to fund the boxes entirely through grants.

For anyone hoping to get one, WNC and WCCC are taking orders for people who fall in the Waunakee school district. They hope to inspire other communities to follow suit with their initiative.

"It's going to open the door to communicating about this opioid epidemic," says Sorenson. "Our hope is us talking maybe helps another community say hey Waunakee's doing it, why aren't we doing it?" She adds a few other coalitions across Wisconsin have implemented them in their communities such as Evansville in Rock County.