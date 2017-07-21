Initiative in Waunakee aims to curb drug epidemic locally

Madison Water Utility has one worker on scene of a water main break in the area of Portage Road and Old Gate Road in Madison.More >>
Motorcyclist strikes curb and trees in Fitchburg, flown to area hospital.More >>
A sauna caught fire at the Flamingo Hotel in Lake Delton causing $450,000 damage.More >>
Residents living near the corner of Park Drive and 23rd Street woke up to see their street completely gone.More >>
Severe flooding after heavy rainfall in Richland County Wednesday night is creating havoc for people like Lori Gabby. He and his wife were off camping. When they returned home, access to their house was cut off by flood water.More >>
Studies predict Wisconsin could be facing a shortage of up to 4,000 doctors by the year 2035. The problem is even more extreme in rural areas and in women's health care.More >>
The state's top agriculture official is stepping down.More >>
Dane County is expanding an early intervention program for heroin and opiate overdose emergencies following a successful pilot.More >>
In some spots in Iowa County, rain came down so quickly that it made some roads impassable Thursday morning.More >>
Wisconsin Assembly Republicans told Gov. Scott Walker Thursday they have accepted the terms of a revamped transportation budget proposal he presented to legislative leaders one day earlier. Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) informed the Governor's office hand-delivered letter.More >>
Homeowners on Middleton's west side are cleaning up tree damage caused by storms Wednesday.More >>
Motorcyclist strikes curb and trees in Fitchburg, flown to area hospital.More >>
O.J. Simpson will be paroled after serving nine years in prison for a botched bid to retrieve sports memorabilia in Las Vegas.More >>
Teens face charges after egging cars and homes in Iowa County.More >>
Chula Vista staff say the waterpark will be open for normal business Thursday following a fire on the roof of the building.More >>
