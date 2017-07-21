Packers set to induct two into the franchise's Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers will be inducting two new members to the Hall of Fame.

The team's all-time leading receiver, Donald Driver, and one of the most prodigious ball-hawks in franchise history, Mark Lee, are set to take their place in the Packer's Hall of Fame.

Driver, a four-time Pro Bowler, played in 205 games over 14 seasons with the Green and Gold. He has 62 career touchdowns, fifth in franchise history. With 743 catches for 10,137 yards, he leads all Packers receivers.

Lee missed just eight games during his 11 seasons in Green Bay. He played in 157 games and had 31 interceptions.