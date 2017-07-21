Waukesha man killed in Dodge Co. crash

A case of petty theft is having a profound impact on a military veteran in Stoughton.More >>
Motorcyclist strikes curb and trees in Fitchburg, flown to area hospital.More >>
Madison Water Utility has one worker on scene of a water main break in the area of Portage Road and Old Gate Road in Madison.More >>
A sauna caught fire at the Flamingo Hotel in Lake Delton causing $450,000 damage.More >>
Residents living near the corner of Park Drive and 23rd Street woke up to see their street completely gone.More >>
Studies predict Wisconsin could be facing a shortage of up to 4,000 doctors by the year 2035. The problem is even more extreme in rural areas and in women's health care.More >>
The state's top agriculture official is stepping down.More >>
Dane County is expanding an early intervention program for heroin and opiate overdose emergencies following a successful pilot.More >>
In some spots in Iowa County, rain came down so quickly that it made some roads impassable Thursday morning.More >>
Wisconsin Assembly Republicans told Gov. Scott Walker Thursday they have accepted the terms of a revamped transportation budget proposal he presented to legislative leaders one day earlier. Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) informed the Governor's office hand-delivered letter.More >>
Homeowners on Middleton's west side are cleaning up tree damage caused by storms Wednesday.More >>
Motorcyclist strikes curb and trees in Fitchburg, flown to area hospital.More >>
O.J. Simpson will be paroled after serving nine years in prison for a botched bid to retrieve sports memorabilia in Las Vegas.More >>
Teens face charges after egging cars and homes in Iowa County.More >>
Chula Vista staff say the waterpark will be open for normal business Thursday following a fire on the roof of the building.More >>
