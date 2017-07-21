Waukesha man killed in Dodge Co. crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Waukesha man killed in Dodge Co. crash

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Thursday morning, around 6:15, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office was called to a crash on County Highway W at the intersection of County Highway A in the Township of Oak Grove.

The initial investigation shows a 48-year-old Waukesha man was traveling westbound on W, approaching the stop sign at A when he failed to stop and entered the intersection, crashing into a vehicle traveling north on A. The driver of the second vehicle is a 34-year-old woman from Juneau.

The Waukesha man was transported to Beaver Dam Hospital and immediately flown to UW Hospital where he died a short time later. The female driver was taken to Beaver Dam Hospital, however, her condition is not known at this time.

The identities of those involved will not be released until Saturday morning, after 10:00.

The crash remains under investigation.

