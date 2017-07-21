State Superintendent Tony Evers files to run for governor

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers is the latest candidate stepping up to potentially challenge Republican Governor Scott Walker in 2018.

27 News Capitol Bureau Chief Greg Neumann reports Evers filed a Campaign Registration Statement with the state. indicating he intends to seek the office of governor. The statement says Evers will run as a Democrat.

Evers has been Wisconsin's state superintendent since 2009 and won another term in April. Before that he served eight years as the state's deputy superintendent of public instruction.

Evers is a Wisconsin native.