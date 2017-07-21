Madison police asking for help in locating missing man - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison police asking for help in locating missing man

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are asking for help from citizens in finding a missing man.

They say 46-year-old Jordan Bortle was last seen on Fordem Avenue around 2:50 Friday morning. Bortle is known to frequent the East Washington Avenue corridor. Police do not believe him to be a victim of foul play, however, there is concern for his welfare.

Bortle is 6'1" and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He may have an injury to his right arm.

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a blue t-shirt. Police ask anyone who may have seen Bortle to call 911.

