Henry Vilas Zoo announces the death of Cyber the amur tiger

MADISON (WKOW) -- Friday, the Henry Vilas Zoo announced they are mourning the loss of Cyber, an 18-year-old amur tiger.

"We are very sad to make this announcement, as Cyber was a well-loved ambassador of his species. He not only captured the hearts of zoo guests, but his caretakers, too," said zoo director Ronda Schwetz. "Cyber will be missed greatly. This is a tremendous loss for our zoo family."

The average age of an amur tiger is typically 10-14 in the wild, however, in captivity they can live up to 20 years. Average life expectancy is 14-16 years. At 18, Cyber had been monitored closely by veterinary and animal care staff. It recently became clear that it was necessary to make the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Cyber due to his deteriorating health and comfort.

The zoo is grateful to have eight-year-old Cali, a female tiger. They will also continue to work with the Amur Tiger Species Survival Program in hopes to provide Cali with a companion.