Brewers aim to end 5-game skid, hold on to NL Central lead

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

The Milwaukee Brewers are hoping to end to a five-game losing streak that has weakened their grip on the National League Central lead.
   The Brewers start a three-game series in Philadelphia against the Phillies tonight. Milwaukee was swept in a four-game series in Pittsburgh.
   The five-game skid ties a season high for Milwaukee. A 5 1/2-game lead in the division at the All-Star break has been reduced to just a game with the second-place Chicago Cubs on a six-game winning streak.
   Manager Craig Counsell's team has had a lead in each loss during the skid. It's the first time that has happened to the Brewers since 1993.
   The Brewers hope to turn things around in Philadelphia, where they are 11-3 over their last 14 games at Citizens Bank Park.

    Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst is the latest member of the Badgers to land on a preseason awards watch list. Chryst was one of 19 coaches named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list. Organizers say the award goes to a coach whose has success on the field while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity. The Badgers open preseason camp late next week.

    Wisconsin assistant basketball coach Howard Moore says his uncle, Leroy, has been shot and killed in Chicago. Moore said on Twitter that Leroy Moore was caught in crossfire on Tuesday night. He says he is stunned and devastated by the news. Howard Moore is from Chicago. He added that his uncle and "so many others are caught in the middle of senseless violence every day," and that people must stand against gun violence in his hometown.
    The Badgers knew they were headed to the 2017 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, MO. Now, they know who they will play. Wisconsin will face Baylor in the semifinals at Sprint Center on Nov. 20 at 8:30 p.m. 

