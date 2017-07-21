Brewers aim to end 5-game skid, hold on to NL Central lead

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst is the latest member of the Badgers to land on a preseason awards watch list. Chryst was one of 19 coaches named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list. Organizers say the award goes to a coach whose has success on the field while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity. The Badgers open preseason camp late next week.More >>
The Badgers knew they were headed to the 2017 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, MO. Now, they know who they will play. Wisconsin will face Baylor in the semifinals at Sprint Center on Nov. 20 at 8:30 p.m.More >>
In the interest of security, the University of Wisconsin has announced a new bag policy for fans attending home football games this upcoming season at Camp Randall Stadium. Fans will be limited on the number and type of bags they will be allowed to bring into the stadium.More >>
When it comes to the pool, the Wisconsin Badgers are nationally known for their swimming program. But there's another crucial part of the program that often goes unnoticed -- their diving team.More >>
Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers is the latest candidate stepping up to potentially challenge Republican Governor Scott Walker in 2018.More >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) told 27 News Thursday that any incentive package negotiated to lure iPhone manufacturer Foxconn to Wisconsin will be separate from the 2017-19 state budget.More >>
Wisconsin Assembly Republicans told Gov. Scott Walker Thursday they have accepted the terms of a revamped transportation budget proposal he presented to legislative leaders one day earlier. Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) informed the Governor's office hand-delivered letter.More >>
O.J. Simpson will be paroled after serving nine years in prison for a botched bid to retrieve sports memorabilia in Las Vegas.More >>
A bill requiring DNR conservation wardens to have reasonable suspicion to go on private lands brought out emotional and passionate testimony during a public hearing at the State Capitol Wednesday.More >>
Calling 911 to report a stolen bag of cocaine probably wasn't the best idea for a self-described Florida drug dealer.More >>
Tens of thousands of acres have already been scorched this summer in the western states.More >>
