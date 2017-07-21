Spieth leading going into weekend at Birkdale - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Spieth leading going into weekend at Birkdale

Posted: Updated:
SOUTHPORT, England (AP) -

Jordan Spieth finished off a windy and wet second round of the British Open with a 1-under 69 to take the lead.
   This is the fourth time the 23-year-old Texan has at least a share of the 36-hole lead in a major. He won the Masters and U.S. Open in 2015 and had control of the 2016 Masters until his infamous triple bogey on the 12th hole at Augusta National.
   Spieth seized control of the lead with birdies on the 11th and 12th hole. He was on his way to a bigger lead with a 3-wood that rolled 100 yards onto the green to about 15 feet. But he missed a short par putt on the 16th.
   Spieth was at 4-under 136. Matt Kuchar was two shots behind.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Wisconsin's Paul Chryst on Dodd Trophy watch list

    Wisconsin's Paul Chryst on Dodd Trophy watch list

    Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst is the latest member of the Badgers to land on a preseason awards watch list.    Chryst was one of 19 coaches named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list. Organizers say the award goes to a coach whose has success on the field while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.    The Badgers open preseason camp late next week.

    More >>

    Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst is the latest member of the Badgers to land on a preseason awards watch list.    Chryst was one of 19 coaches named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list. Organizers say the award goes to a coach whose has success on the field while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.    The Badgers open preseason camp late next week.

    More >>

  • Wisconsin assistant Howard Moore says uncle shot and killed

    Wisconsin assistant Howard Moore says uncle shot and killed

    Wisconsin assistant basketball coach Howard Moore says his uncle, Leroy, has been shot and killed in Chicago.    Moore said on Twitter that Leroy Moore was caught in crossfire on Tuesday night. He says he is stunned and devastated by the news.    Howard Moore is from Chicago. He added that his uncle and "so many others are caught in the middle of senseless violence every day," and that people must stand against gun violence in his hometown.    H...More >>
    Wisconsin assistant basketball coach Howard Moore says his uncle, Leroy, has been shot and killed in Chicago.    Moore said on Twitter that Leroy Moore was caught in crossfire on Tuesday night. He says he is stunned and devastated by the news.    Howard Moore is from Chicago. He added that his uncle and "so many others are caught in the middle of senseless violence every day," and that people must stand against gun violence in his hometown.    H...More >>

  • Badgers to open 2017 Hall of Fame Classic against Baylor

    Badgers to open 2017 Hall of Fame Classic against Baylor

    The Badgers knew they were headed to the 2017 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, MO. Now, they know who they will play. Wisconsin will face Baylor in the semifinals at Sprint Center on Nov. 20 at 8:30 p.m. 

    More >>

    The Badgers knew they were headed to the 2017 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, MO. Now, they know who they will play. Wisconsin will face Baylor in the semifinals at Sprint Center on Nov. 20 at 8:30 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.