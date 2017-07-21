Condition of 12-year-old boy unknown after Merrimac swimming hol - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Condition of 12-year-old boy unknown after Merrimac swimming hole incident

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
TOWN OF MERRIMAC -- The Sauk County Sheriff's office says a Chicago boy is at UW Hospital in Madison after an incident at a campground swimming pond in Merrimac.

A news release says the boy went under about 10:30 a.m. Friday, but witnesses later found him and started CPR.  Authorities believe he was underwater about 10 minutes. 

Investigators say the boy, whose name has not been released, was playing in the pond with friends and family and had wandered out into deeper water. It was reported that he couldn't swim.

He was taken by Sauk Prairie Ambulance to UW Hospital in Madison -- his condition is unknown at this time.

Sauk County deputies, park rangers from Devils Lake State Park, and emergency personnel from Merrimac First all responded to the scene.
 

