Governor Walker declares a State of Emergency for 17 Wisconsin counties

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker has declared a State of Emergency for 17 Wisconsin Counties effective immediately.

The Governor issued an Executive Order Friday afternoon, directing state and local agencies to assist in recovery efforts after storms and torrential rains pummeled parts of the state Thursday night causing severe flooding. More heavy rain is also expected Friday night into Saturday, likely causing more problems.

Areas affected by the order include: Buffalo, Crawford, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Lafayette, Monroe, Pepin, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Trempealeau, and Vernon Counties.

Friday, Governor Walker met with flood victims, and surveyed damage alongside officials from the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and the Wisconsin DNR, among others.

Some areas saw over 8 inches of rain, causing flash floods, and rivers to crest at major flood stage forcing sandbagging efforts, and

So far there are nine state agencies assisting with the response effort.