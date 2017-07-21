Police video shows rescue in Verona amidst falling tree limbs

TOWN OF VERONA (WKOW) -- Police video shows officers rescuing a a stranded motorist in driving rain and strong winds in the Town of Verona, minutes before trees and tree limbs crashed into the man's car.



Authorities say the 35-year old Middleton man drove off Raymond Road near County Highway PD around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, and became stuck.

Officials say three Verona Police officers responded to the scene in the jurisdiction of the Dane County Sheriff's Office, as Sheriff's deputies were busy responding elsewhere to emergencies.



Cameras from the officer's two squad cars show officers dodging flying debris in sheets of rain, as they escort the man from the stranded Mercedes Benz sedan to one of the police cars. The man gets in the car after an officer briefly pats him down to verify he has no weapons.



Lt. Mark Horstmann tells 27 News one of the officers also heard the sound of trees cracking, increasing the urgency of the response.



Video shows the man is whisked away. Time stamps on police video show approximately two minutes after the man's safety is secured, large limbs and then a tree topple onto the car.

The front, passenger side of the Mercedes was crushed by the objects, with the entire windshield cracked, and some car windows broken out.

"If it wasn't for their decisive actions, getting him out when they did, based on what they heard and saw going on around them, there's no doubt in my mind he would be seriously injured, or worse," Lt. Mark Horstmann tells 27 News.



Horstmann identifies the rescuing officers as Matt Lovell, Dylan Heinz and Trevor Runkle.



"I believe they saved his life by acting so quickly."











