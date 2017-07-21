Badgers Picked to Win West Division in Preseason Media Poll - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers Picked to Win West Division in Preseason Media Poll

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

The Badger football team will be entering this season with a bullseye directly on their backs. The University of Wisconsin is not only the defending Big Ten West Division champs from last season, but they are picked to win it again in 2017 in a preseason media poll released on Friday.

The Badgers are the overwhelming favorites to win the west, garnering 31 of 38 first-place votes. Wisconsin returns much of their core from last year's cotton bowl squad.

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley was picked as the Big Ten preseason offensive player of the year. Ohio State defensive end Tyquan Lewis was named as the preseason defensive player of the year. 

BIG TEN WEST

1. Wisconsin, 259 points (31 first-place votes)

2. Northwestern, 219 (5)

3. Nebraska, 176.5 (2)

4. Iowa, 164.5

5. Minnesota, 131

6. Purdue, 57

6. Illinois, 57

BIG TEN EAST

1. Ohio State, 260 points (34 first-place votes)

2. Penn State, 231.5 (7)

3. Michigan, 192 (1)

4. Michigan State, 128

5. Indiana, 114

6. Maryland, 100.5

7. Rutgers, 38

 

