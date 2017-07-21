GOP senators not sold on raising eligibility limits for school choice vouchers

Cyber, an 18-year-old amur tiger, has passed away according to the Henry Vilas Zoo.More >>
A case of petty theft is having a profound impact on a military veteran in Stoughton.More >>
Motorcyclist strikes curb and trees in Fitchburg, flown to area hospital.More >>
Residents living near the corner of Park Drive and 23rd Street woke up to see their street completely gone.More >>
A sauna caught fire at the Flamingo Hotel in Lake Delton causing $450,000 damage.More >>
Some people may be spending a second night without power after strong storms on Wednesday night knocked out electricity.More >>
A doctor in Sauk City has some helpful tips for UTI's. She says new research shows cranberry juice doesn't really help.More >>
Several railroad cars came off the tracks in La Crosse Friday morning. It happened at the north end of the rail yard just south of the I-90 bridge.More >>
Madison police seek help in locating missing 46-year-old man.More >>
Wisconsin police officers now are able to test unidentified powders at the state crime lab after concerns were raised about exposure to a lethal drug called fentanyl.More >>
Deadly crash in Dodge County after Waukesha man fails to stop at stop sign.More >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.More >>
Donald Driver and Mark Lee are ready to take their spots in the Packers Hall of Fame.More >>
Madison Water Utility has one worker on scene of a water main break in the area of Portage Road and Old Gate Road in Madison.More >>
