GOP senators not sold on raising eligibility limits for school choice vouchers

MADISON (WKOW) -- More parents could get state financial help to send their kids to private schools under a budget proposal being floated by Assembly Republicans, but the Senate GOP caucus isn't sold on the idea.

Currently, any family with an income that falls at or below 220 percent of the federal poverty level can apply for a private school choice voucher with the state.



Assembly Republicans want to raise that eligibility ceiling to 300 percent above FPL in the 2017-19 budget.



That would mean a family of three that earns over $60,000 would be eligible for a voucher, while a family of four could earn nearly $75,000 and still qualify.

"And I think some members are concerned that, you know, this isn't why the program was designed," said Sen. Scott Fitzgerald. "The program was designed specifically to address parents who are frustrated that their children aren't being taken care of in the public schools and they just want another option."

Governor Walker didn't propose any type of change in the private school voucher eligibility cap in his budget.

His office did not return a request for comment today on the Assembly GOP proposal.