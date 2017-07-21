Porchlight could absorb homeless vets losing housing elsewhere

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nearly 50 homeless veterans are being forced out of two state-run housing programs due to federal budget cuts, which means other transitional housing programs may face greater demand now and in the future.

As 27 News first reported last weekend, two of the three state veterans homes in King and Union Grove will no longer be able to support their programs that house the homeless.

That means other agencies such as Porchlight might have to pick up the slack.

Unlike the King and Union Grove state-run homes, Porchlight did get it's annual funding through the VA's Federal Housing Provider Grant and Per Diem Program.

That money supports Porchlight's transitional home in Madison, which can house as many as 24 homeless vets for up to two years.

"We're already seeing some influx of other veterans - some from other programs. We've even got veterans coming from out of state," said Loran Meier, a peer specialist at Porchlight's transitional home.

Wisconsin's homeless veteran population has dropped substantially over the past five years - falling 22 percent from 2015 to 2016 alone.

Porchlight officials say the solid reputation of their homeless vets transitional program is well known and is helped greatly by supports from other agencies in Madison and Dane County.

State and federal lawmakers from both parties - including Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI-1) - have written the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs requesting the grant money for the homeless vets programs at King and Union Grove be restored.