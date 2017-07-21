Former firefighter sentenced to 10 years in jail after killing t - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Former firefighter sentenced to 10 years in jail after killing two people in drunk driving crash

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A former Milwaukee firefighter was sentenced Friday, to 10 years in jail, and four years extended supervision, after killing two people near Miller Park on Opening Day 2016.

Prosecutors said that 31-year-old Joshua Larson was going 70 mph in a 30 zone when he crashed into an Uber killing both the driver, Yoruba Sly-Lundasi, and his passenger Wendell Johnson.

Police said Larson's BAC was 0.172 at the time of the crash with Larson admitting to having four beers before driving.

Larson was terminated from the Milwaukee Fire Department three months after the crash.

