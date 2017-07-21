Former UW Police Chief Sue Riseling receives "Woman of the Year" award

MADISON (WKOW) -- The former Chief of the UW-Madison Police Department was honored with the Woman of the Year Philanthropy Award at United Way’s annual Women’s Leadership Breakfast Friday.

The award acknowledges a woman who is committed to educating, empowering and inspiring women and young girls to be philanthropic leaders in Dane County.

"If you're really looking to make a difference, just start," said Riseling. "Start small, start close to home, stay in your comfort zone and then grow, and then maybe take a step out of your comfort zone."

Sue Riseling is currently the Executive Director of the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators. She retired from UW-Madison as the Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief of Police in August 2016. She held the position for 25 years.

Riseling is the past President of the Dane County chiefs of Police, the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association and the first woman and first University Police Chief to hold that position.

United Way says they have collaborated with Riseling in a number of ways. The organization says she is a member of the Law Enforcement and Leaders of Color Collaboration, the Special Community/Police Task Force, and the Board of Directors.