Man arrested for Hit & Run and 6th offense OWI

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A 43-year-old Janesville man is in the Rock County Jail tonight after police arrested him on suspicion of his 6th OWI offense Friday afternoon around 3:00 pm.

Police say Howard Jakubowski was at Rockport Road and Center Avenue when he hit another vehicle, and continued driving. No one was hurt, but admitted to officers after being pulled over that he had been involved in the crash, and had been drinking.

Police say Jakubowski failed his sobriety test, and that blood sample was taken at the scene; results of which are still pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

