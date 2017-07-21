Aaron Nola, Freddy Galvis Lead Phils to 6-1 Win Over Brewers - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Aaron Nola, Freddy Galvis Lead Phils to 6-1 Win Over Brewers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -

Aaron Nola tied a career-high with nine strikeouts in seven sharp innings, Freddy Galvis hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the reeling Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 on Friday night.
   Nola (7-6) allowed one run and five hits. He has six straight quality starts, going 4-1 and lowering his ERA from 4.76 to 3.38 in that span.
   The NL Central-leading Brewers have lost six in a row and their lead over the defending World Series champion Cubs is only one game.
   The Phillies have won three straight games for only the third time this season but still have the worst record in the majors.
   Brewers starter Matt Garza (4-5) gave up two runs and three hits in five innings.
   Galvis gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead in the first inning when he ripped his 11th homer into the right-field seats.
 

