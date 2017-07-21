Rock River rising, threatening homes

Severe flooding after heavy rainfall in Richland County Wednesday night is creating havoc for people like Lori Gabby. He and his wife were off camping. When they returned home, access to their house was cut off by flood water.

Heavy rain causes severe flooding in Richland County, more rain expected

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Rivers across southern Wisconsin are swelling and with more rain overnight, the Rock River in particular could soon crest.

Afton Road in Janesville runs parallel to the river and is already flooded.

Officials had to close it to traffic.

The Rock River has already overflowed its banks in some spots, submerging parts of trees and what used to be the shoreline.

Plus, this river is moving swiftly.

Rock County Emergency Management says those who live along the river are at risk for flooding.

The Town of Rock chairperson Mark Gunn calls this weather unprecedented.

"It's just unheard of. Of course, what comes with that is flooding and the soils are so saturated already now and the runoff is happening and it doesn't take much rain or precipitation to make water to sit."

It's why Rock County officials have put 40 tons of sand at the town hall in Afton.

They're asking everyone who lives by the river to be prepared, saying the river is expected to rise at least another foot or more over the weekend.