Floodwaters cover part of village of Blanchardville

BLANCHARDVILLE (WKOW) -- Part of the village of Blanchardville is under water, but people in town say it's something they've seen before.

"This is probably the worst I've seen it since 1992 when the dikes broke," says village president Mark Emberson. "It's flooded before. We have our 100 year flood every five years it seems like."

"It's something that happened in this part of town every two, three, four years," says resident Gary Peterson.

The Pecatonica River reached 13.9 feet by Friday afternoon. Moderate flood stage is 14 feet. Right now, it's turned the baseball field in McKellar Park into a lake and completely covered the village pool.

"You couldn't even find it right now," Peterson says.

Despite the pool being closed, some people were still swimming on Friday. That has Emberson concerned.

"There's a lot of pesticides and stuff like that... rain water and everything else that comes through the fields. We don't recommended anybody swimming," Emberson says.

But others in town say they aren't worried about the flooding.

"Generally a lot of the kids think it's a novelty item to get to play along the edge of the river," says resident Rick Hendrickson.

With more rain in the forecast, Emberson says the village is taking necessary precautions.

"I have talked with my village employees. We talked about sandbagging possibly. I did go over to the upper part of Blanchardville. Right now, we've got another three or four feet before I get too concerned."

Emberson says the village pool will have to be drained and cleaning. He says it would cost about $3,000.

The state Department of Transportation says Highway 78 in Blanchardville is closed at County H because of flooding.