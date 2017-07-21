Floodwaters cover part of village of Blanchardville

Cyber, an 18-year-old amur tiger, has passed away according to the Henry Vilas Zoo.More >>
Governor Scott Walker has declared a State of Emergency for 17 Wisconsin Counties effective immediately.More >>
A case of petty theft is having a profound impact on a military veteran in Stoughton.More >>
Motorcyclist strikes curb and trees in Fitchburg, flown to area hospital.More >>
Residents living near the corner of Park Drive and 23rd Street woke up to see their street completely gone.More >>
Severe flooding after heavy rainfall in Richland County Wednesday night is creating havoc for people like Lori Gabby. He and his wife were off camping. When they returned home, access to their house was cut off by flood water.More >>
Some people may be spending a second night without power after strong storms on Wednesday night knocked out electricity.More >>
A doctor in Sauk City has some helpful tips for UTI's. She says new research shows cranberry juice doesn't really help.More >>
Several railroad cars came off the tracks in La Crosse Friday morning. It happened at the north end of the rail yard just south of the I-90 bridge.More >>
Madison police seek help in locating missing 46-year-old man.More >>
Wisconsin police officers now are able to test unidentified powders at the state crime lab after concerns were raised about exposure to a lethal drug called fentanyl.More >>
Deadly crash in Dodge County after Waukesha man fails to stop at stop sign.More >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.More >>
Donald Driver and Mark Lee are ready to take their spots in the Packers Hall of Fame.More >>
Madison Water Utility has one worker on scene of a water main break in the area of Portage Road and Old Gate Road in Madison.More >>
