Burlington braces for more flooding

BURLINGTON (WKOW) -- People in flood-damaged Burlington are preparing for another round, but hoping it won't happen.

If the Fox River rises one foot, it'll be at flood stage.

More than a week ago, Tom Griesman put sandbags outside his home, but the water still got inside.

"The damage is done as far as I'm concerned. Bring it on. It's not going to do any worse than what we've been through."

Griesman says his family will be okay -- they have flood insurance.

He says some of his neighbors weren't that fortunate.

