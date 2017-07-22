Burlington braces for more flooding

Governor Scott Walker has declared a State of Emergency for 17 Wisconsin Counties effective immediately.More >>
Cyber, an 18-year-old amur tiger, has passed away according to the Henry Vilas Zoo.More >>
Police video shows officers rescuing a a stranded motorist in driving rain and strong winds in the Town of Verona, minutes before trees and tree limbs crashed into the man's carMore >>
The Sauk County Sheriff's office says a Chicago boy is at UW Hospital in Madison after an incident at a campground swimming pond.More >>
A case of petty theft is having a profound impact on a military veteran in Stoughton.More >>
Severe flooding after heavy rainfall in Richland County Wednesday night is creating havoc for people like Lori Gabby. He and his wife were off camping. When they returned home, access to their house was cut off by flood water.More >>
Some people may be spending a second night without power after strong storms on Wednesday night knocked out electricity.More >>
A doctor in Sauk City has some helpful tips for UTI's. She says new research shows cranberry juice doesn't really help.More >>
Several railroad cars came off the tracks in La Crosse Friday morning. It happened at the north end of the rail yard just south of the I-90 bridge.More >>
The Sauk County Sheriff's office says a Chicago boy is at UW Hospital in Madison after an incident at a campground swimming pond.More >>
Madison police seek help in locating missing 46-year-old man.More >>
Cyber, an 18-year-old amur tiger, has passed away according to the Henry Vilas Zoo.More >>
Wisconsin police officers now are able to test unidentified powders at the state crime lab after concerns were raised about exposure to a lethal drug called fentanyl.More >>
Deadly crash in Dodge County after Waukesha man fails to stop at stop sign.More >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.More >>
