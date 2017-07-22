Numerous road blocked due to flood waters in Lafayette County

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- Main Street in Darlington is among the many roads affected by flooding after the latest round of rain. According to the Darlington Police Department, there is flooding at the bridge. Main Street is also Hwy 81 and Hwy 23.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office also reports other roads in the county are closed or partially blocked from flooding or other damage. Deputies have been working with the Highway Department to remove debris and place barricades. Some of the spots they've tended to were Dobbs West Rd. in Lamont Township, CTH P in Monticello Township, CTH W in New Diggins Township, STH 11 in New Diggins Township and STH in the Village of Gratiot.

Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill asks you use caution when driving, especially on secondary roads.