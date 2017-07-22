Numerous road blocked due to flood waters in Lafayette County

Governor Scott Walker has declared a State of Emergency for 17 Wisconsin Counties effective immediately.More >>
Police video shows officers rescuing a a stranded motorist in driving rain and strong winds in the Town of Verona, minutes before trees and tree limbs crashed into the man's carMore >>
Cyber, an 18-year-old amur tiger, has passed away according to the Henry Vilas Zoo.More >>
The Sauk County Sheriff's office says a Chicago boy is at UW Hospital in Madison after an incident at a campground swimming pond.More >>
A case of petty theft is having a profound impact on a military veteran in Stoughton.More >>
Some people may be spending a second night without power after strong storms on Wednesday night knocked out electricity.More >>
A doctor in Sauk City has some helpful tips for UTI's. She says new research shows cranberry juice doesn't really help.More >>
Several railroad cars came off the tracks in La Crosse Friday morning. It happened at the north end of the rail yard just south of the I-90 bridge.More >>
Madison police seek help in locating missing 46-year-old man.More >>
Wisconsin police officers now are able to test unidentified powders at the state crime lab after concerns were raised about exposure to a lethal drug called fentanyl.More >>
Deadly crash in Dodge County after Waukesha man fails to stop at stop sign.More >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.More >>
