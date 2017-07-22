Officials looking for knife-armed robber on Madison's northeast side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a gas station on Madison's northeast side early Saturday morning.

Madison Police say a masked man went into the PDQ at 1625 North Stoughton Road just after 1 a.m. with a knife and demanded money from the register. After getting the cash, he demanded cartons of cigarettes from the victim and ran off. No one was hurt.

Officials haven't found the robber. The PDQ clerk says he was a thin black man standing between 5'8” and 5'10”. He wore a dark blue hoodie and a mask over his face.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call Madison Police at (608) 255-2345.