People rescued, homes destroyed in Grant County flash flooding

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- Homes are destroyed in Grant County after flash flooding got so severe, about a dozen families needed to be rescued.

The rain that fell Friday night “caused a major flash flooding event” according to Grant County Emergency Management Director Steve Braun. He says Cassville and Potosi were the worst hit. Preliminary reports show about a dozen families had to be rescued in Cassville. Authorities are starting to survey damage this morning now that the sun is up.

Swiftwater rescue crews needed to save people from their homes in Cassville. An elderly person was trapped in a camper floating at the Big H Campground on County Highway N. The neighborhood near West Bluff and Dewey streets was inundated with flood waters. Water was over the first floor of some houses. Some were destroyed, others are unlivable. Some cars were swept off the streets into a drainage culvert.

Lots of rural roads near Potosi and Cassville are impassible. Grant County Emergency Management tells 27 News as of 8 a.m. Saturday, State Highway 81 is closed east of Highway Y. The only way into Cassville is by taking State Highway 133.

But good news here: no one has been reported hurt.

There's now a shelter open for people in Cassville who need help. It's at the fire station, which is 310 Amelia Street. They're taking in families and pets.

In Potosi, some homes are inaccessible because of the high water, debris and damaged roads. That damage is reportedly on Lynn Hollow Road.

Anyone in Grant County who had major damage from these storms is asked to report it to the Grant County Emergency Management Office at (608) 723-7171.