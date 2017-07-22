Armed robber nabs person's wallet on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are looking for the man they say robbed a person at gunpoint early Saturday morning on Union St. near E Washington Ave.

According to a police report, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim, took the victim's wallet and ran away. The victim was walking to work when this happened at 4:30 a.m.

Police describe the suspect as a black man, wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with navy jeans. They ask you to contact them with any information.