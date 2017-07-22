Armed robber nabs person's wallet on Madison's east side - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Armed robber nabs person's wallet on Madison's east side

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are looking for the man they say robbed a person at gunpoint early Saturday morning on Union St. near E Washington Ave.

According to a police report, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim, took the victim's wallet and ran away.  The victim was walking to work when this happened at 4:30 a.m.  

 Police describe the suspect as a black man, wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with navy jeans.  They ask you to contact them with any information.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.