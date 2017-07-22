Southwest Wisconsin officials helping residents affected by high water

MADISON (WKOW) -- Both city and county authorities in southwestern Wisconsin say they're doing the best they can to help residents cope with rising water and flooding in their areas.

GRANT COUNTY

Emergency Management Director Steve Braun told Channel 27 News Saturday morning that the heaviest rain there has been in the western part of the county. Many rural homes had what he calls "significant" damage.

He says their call center, which just opened Saturday morning. is receiving notices from as far away as Hazel Green. They've gotten calls from areas such as Lancaster and Woodman, near Boscobel, where they had not expected the rain to have much effect at all. One caller from Woodman reported the foundation of their house was damaged by the heavy rain.

He also says regional swiftwater rescue teams remain on standby, with assets deployed in Crawford, Grant and Lafayette Counties.

Braun's message on social media Saturday encourages residents to report damage to the emergency management office by calling 608-723-7171, emailing him directly at <sbraun@co.grant.wi.gov> or messaging the department via their Facebook page. He adds that you should take photos of your damage for documentation.

A community shelter is open at the Cassville Fire Station. Representatives from the American Red Cross and other county agencies are on-hand there through Saturday afternoon to meet with families who are not able to stay in their homes.

Pets who couldn't come with their people are being held at the fire station.

SAUK COUNTY

Officials here say they're fortunate they haven't had to evacuate anyone so far, and that they believe the water levels on the Baraboo River are falling.

Emergency Management Director Jeff Jelinek says on Friday, the river was forecasted to crest at 23.8 feet at Rock Springs, but the prediction now is that it will crest at 22.7 feet Sunday afternoon.

For comparison, he says the river at Rock Springs reached 22.6 feet in September of last year.

Jellinek confirmed to Channel 27 News Saturday that Rock Springs has received the most rain, but that no one in that area is in danger.

RICHLAND COUNTY

Most of Richland County seemingly has dodged the bullet from getting heavier rains Friday night into Saturday morning.

An emergency management team member says there has been no further increase in water levels and that "everything's pretty much falling."

She adds that the majority of area roads are now open and they're even closing down the emergency shelter, as of 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

However, the spokeswoman says that the Village of Viola is still a concern because it's low-lying, but she adds that the water is receding.

They expect that area to the out of flood stage by Monday.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

In a media alert Saturday afternoon, emergency managers say one area that still holds concern is Main Street in Darlington. It's closed due to flooding at the bridge over the Pecatonica River at Highway 23, which crosses through one end of town and connects it to the rest of the county.

Channel 27's David Johnson, who's in Darlington, says many drivers seem to be ignoring the caution signs -- and continuing to try to drive through the standing water.

Earlier Saturday, the roadway was closed completely, but in the afternoon, SUVs that had higher road clearance were being allowed through.

Several area businesses are using flood gates to try to prevent further encroachment of the water.

David says Lafayette County Road H, en route to Blanchardville, still has a lot of standing water.