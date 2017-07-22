UW Baseball Reunion at Hawks Landing - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UW Baseball Reunion at Hawks Landing

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

Over 60 former University of Wisconsin baseball players tee'd off at Hawks Landing Golf Course in Madison on Saturday for their first baseball reunion since 2008. The Badgers haven't had a NCAA sanctioned baseball team since the 1991 season.

"I think we all don't want it to die out. We want people to know that it's still important to us as well as other people we talk to around the state." Said former player Craig Zirbel.

Zirbel played for the Badgers from 1976-1980, and still holds the record of a 30 consecutive game hitting streak.

"It's still a baseball town. It's great to see everybody. It would nice to see in my life time, our life times if we could see baseball back." Zirbel added.

Wisconsin currently has a club baseball team that competes at the D1 and D2 club level. There are no current talks of adding baseball back to the universities scholarship sponsored varsity team lineup. Wisconsin remains the only university in the Big Ten to not field a NCAA sanctioned baseball team.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • UW Baseball Reunion at Hawks Landing

    UW Baseball Reunion at Hawks Landing

    Over 60 former University of Wisconsin baseball players tee'd off at Hawks Landing Golf Course in Madison on Saturday for their first baseball reunion since 2008. The Badgers haven't had a NCAA sanctioned baseball team since the 1991 season. 

    More >>

    Over 60 former University of Wisconsin baseball players tee'd off at Hawks Landing Golf Course in Madison on Saturday for their first baseball reunion since 2008. The Badgers haven't had a NCAA sanctioned baseball team since the 1991 season. 

    More >>

  • Aaron Nola, Freddy Galvis Lead Phils to 6-1 Win Over Brewers

    Aaron Nola, Freddy Galvis Lead Phils to 6-1 Win Over Brewers

    Aaron Nola tied a career-high with nine strikeouts in seven sharp innings, Freddy Galvis hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the reeling Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 on Friday night.   

    More >>

    Aaron Nola tied a career-high with nine strikeouts in seven sharp innings, Freddy Galvis hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the reeling Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 on Friday night.   

    More >>

  • Badgers Picked to Win West Division in Preseason Media Poll

    Badgers Picked to Win West Division in Preseason Media Poll

    The Badger football team will be entering this season with a bullseye directly on their backs. The University of Wisconsin is not only the defending Big Ten West Division champs from last season, but they are picked to win it again in 2017 in a preseason media poll released on Friday. 

    More >>

    The Badger football team will be entering this season with a bullseye directly on their backs. The University of Wisconsin is not only the defending Big Ten West Division champs from last season, but they are picked to win it again in 2017 in a preseason media poll released on Friday. 

    More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • UW Baseball Reunion at Hawks Landing

    UW Baseball Reunion at Hawks Landing

    Over 60 former University of Wisconsin baseball players tee'd off at Hawks Landing Golf Course in Madison on Saturday for their first baseball reunion since 2008. The Badgers haven't had a NCAA sanctioned baseball team since the 1991 season. 

    More >>

    Over 60 former University of Wisconsin baseball players tee'd off at Hawks Landing Golf Course in Madison on Saturday for their first baseball reunion since 2008. The Badgers haven't had a NCAA sanctioned baseball team since the 1991 season. 

    More >>

  • Badgers Picked to Win West Division in Preseason Media Poll

    Badgers Picked to Win West Division in Preseason Media Poll

    The Badger football team will be entering this season with a bullseye directly on their backs. The University of Wisconsin is not only the defending Big Ten West Division champs from last season, but they are picked to win it again in 2017 in a preseason media poll released on Friday. 

    More >>

    The Badger football team will be entering this season with a bullseye directly on their backs. The University of Wisconsin is not only the defending Big Ten West Division champs from last season, but they are picked to win it again in 2017 in a preseason media poll released on Friday. 

    More >>

  • Wisconsin's Paul Chryst on Dodd Trophy watch list

    Wisconsin's Paul Chryst on Dodd Trophy watch list

    Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst is the latest member of the Badgers to land on a preseason awards watch list.    Chryst was one of 19 coaches named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list. Organizers say the award goes to a coach whose has success on the field while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.    The Badgers open preseason camp late next week.

    More >>

    Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst is the latest member of the Badgers to land on a preseason awards watch list.    Chryst was one of 19 coaches named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list. Organizers say the award goes to a coach whose has success on the field while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.    The Badgers open preseason camp late next week.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.