UW Baseball Reunion at Hawks Landing

Over 60 former University of Wisconsin baseball players tee'd off at Hawks Landing Golf Course in Madison on Saturday for their first baseball reunion since 2008. The Badgers haven't had a NCAA sanctioned baseball team since the 1991 season.

"I think we all don't want it to die out. We want people to know that it's still important to us as well as other people we talk to around the state." Said former player Craig Zirbel.

Zirbel played for the Badgers from 1976-1980, and still holds the record of a 30 consecutive game hitting streak.

"It's still a baseball town. It's great to see everybody. It would nice to see in my life time, our life times if we could see baseball back." Zirbel added.

Wisconsin currently has a club baseball team that competes at the D1 and D2 club level. There are no current talks of adding baseball back to the universities scholarship sponsored varsity team lineup. Wisconsin remains the only university in the Big Ten to not field a NCAA sanctioned baseball team.