Dane County closes Highway 69 near Verona due to high water

VERONA (WKOW) – The Dane County Sheriff's Office says you should use an alternative route if you're been planning to drive on a portion of Highway 69 near Verona any time soon.

A news release Saturday says as of 4:00 p.m., the highway is closed in both directions between Schaller Road and Sunset Drive because of high water.

Lt. Krista Ewers-Hayes says the sheriff's office is asking drivers to use another way to get through the area until the water recedes. She also offers a reminder not to drive through high water as a precaution that it can be a lot deeper than it looks.