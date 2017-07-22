Dane County closes Highway 69 near Verona due to high water - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dane County closes Highway 69 near Verona due to high water

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

VERONA (WKOW) – The Dane County Sheriff's Office says you should use an alternative route if you're been planning to drive on a portion of Highway 69 near Verona any time soon.

A news release Saturday says as of 4:00 p.m., the highway is closed in both directions between Schaller Road and Sunset Drive because of high water. 

Lt. Krista Ewers-Hayes says the sheriff's office is asking drivers to use another way to get through the area until the water recedes. She also offers a reminder not to drive through high water as a precaution that it can be a lot deeper than it looks. 

