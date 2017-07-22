New memorial in Middleton honors veterans

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The Middleton community has a new place to honor our local veterans.



VFW Post 8216 unveiled the new Middleton Community Veterans' Tribute Saturday morning at Lakeview Park. The memorial was built as a thank you to those who have served our country.



Service members say it's the perfect place to quietly honor our local heroes.



"This is a moving tribute for those who already have a deep connection to the sacrifices of military service and for them this is a place of solitude, quiet reflection, a place they can be alone with their thoughts," says Lt. John Hall, with the U.S. Army Reserve.



You can buy a brick to pay tribute to a service member and help pay for the memorial. Click here for more information.