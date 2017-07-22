Dane County looks for landmarks to honor Obama after questions over CCB renaming

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Board is giving up on a plan to rename the City-County Building in Madison after former President Obama.

A board member tells 27 News the board unanimously voted to table the resolution Friday. They opted instead to gather public input on possible other locations to rename as a tribute to our former president.



This comes after some people in the community questioned whether it was appropriate to name the CCB after President Obama, because it houses a jail.

You can weigh in on the issue in an online poll on the county's website.