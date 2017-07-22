Water rescue on Rock River in Janesville - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Water rescue on Rock River in Janesville

Posted: Updated:

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Crews in Rock County are working on a rescue on the Rock River Saturday night.

Rock County Communications staff tell 27 News they got a call reporting a water rescue on the river near Traxler Park in Janesville around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Janesville fire crews have responded to the river to search for someone. 

Stay with 27 News and wkow.com for the latest on this developing story. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.