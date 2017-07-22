Water rescue on Rock River in Janesville

Homes are destroyed in Grant County after flash flooding got so severe, about a dozen families needed to be rescued.More >>
Governor Scott Walker has declared a State of Emergency for 17 Wisconsin Counties effective immediately.More >>
Police video shows officers rescuing a a stranded motorist in driving rain and strong winds in the Town of Verona, minutes before trees and tree limbs crashed into the man's carMore >>
Cyber, an 18-year-old amur tiger, has passed away according to the Henry Vilas Zoo.More >>
Part of the village of Blanchardville is under water, but people in town say it's something they've seen before.More >>
Rivers across southern Wisconsin are swelling and with more rain overnight, the Rock River in particular could soon crest.More >>
It was at the station where police say the woman got into a dispute with the driver about a fare before jumping into the driver's seat and driving off.More >>
Some people may be spending a second night without power after strong storms on Wednesday night knocked out electricity.More >>
A former Milwaukee firefighter was sentenced Friday, to 10 years in jail, and four years extended supervision, after killing two people near Miller Park on Opening Day 2016.More >>
Nearly 50 homeless veterans are being forced out of two state-run housing programs due to federal budget cuts, which means other transitional housing programs may face greater demand now and in the future.More >>
A doctor in Sauk City has some helpful tips for UTI's. She says new research shows cranberry juice doesn't really help.More >>
More parents could get state financial help to send their kids to private schools under a budget proposal being floated by Assembly Republicans, but the Senate GOP caucus isn't sold on the idea.More >>
Several railroad cars came off the tracks in La Crosse Friday morning. It happened at the north end of the rail yard just south of the I-90 bridge.More >>
The Sauk County Sheriff's office says a Chicago boy is at UW Hospital in Madison after an incident at a campground swimming pond.More >>
