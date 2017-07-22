UPDATE: Water search on Rock River in Janesville called off for the night

Homes are destroyed in Grant County after flash flooding got so severe, about a dozen families needed to be rescued.More >>
Governor Scott Walker has declared a State of Emergency for 17 Wisconsin Counties effective immediately.More >>
Police video shows officers rescuing a a stranded motorist in driving rain and strong winds in the Town of Verona, minutes before trees and tree limbs crashed into the man's carMore >>
Cyber, an 18-year-old amur tiger, has passed away according to the Henry Vilas Zoo.More >>
Part of the village of Blanchardville is under water, but people in town say it's something they've seen before.More >>
Rivers across southern Wisconsin are swelling and with more rain overnight, the Rock River in particular could soon crest.More >>
A 43-year-old Janesville man is in the Rock County Jail tonight after police arrested him on suspicion of his 6th OWI offense Friday afternoon around 3:00 pm.More >>
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's not running for U.S. Senate next year and called a political action committee set up by some of his conservative loyalists a "scam."More >>
It was at the station where police say the woman got into a dispute with the driver about a fare before jumping into the driver's seat and driving off.More >>
Some people may be spending a second night without power after strong storms on Wednesday night knocked out electricity.More >>
The former Chief of the UW-Madison Police Department was honored with the Woman of the Year Philanthropy Award.More >>
A former Milwaukee firefighter was sentenced Friday, to 10 years in jail, and four years extended supervision, after killing two people near Miller Park on Opening Day 2016.More >>
Nearly 50 homeless veterans are being forced out of two state-run housing programs due to federal budget cuts, which means other transitional housing programs may face greater demand now and in the future.More >>
A doctor in Sauk City has some helpful tips for UTI's. She says new research shows cranberry juice doesn't really help.More >>
