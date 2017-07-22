UPDATE: Water search on Rock River in Janesville called off for the night

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A Rock County Communications staff member tells 27 News the search was called off for the night just before 10 p.m. We are still waiting for details from investigators.



JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Crews in Rock County are working on a rescue on the Rock River Saturday night.



Rock County Communications staff tell 27 News they got a call reporting a water rescue on the river near Traxler Park in Janesville around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Janesville fire crews have responded to the river to search for someone.



