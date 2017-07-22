Brewers end the skid thanks to Santana's 9th inning RBI single - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Brewers end the skid thanks to Santana's 9th inning RBI single

Posted: Updated:

 PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Domingo Santana singled home the winning run in the ninth inning after the Brewers blew a big lead, and Milwaukee beat Philadelphia 9-8 Saturday night to snap a season-worst six-game losing streak.
   Ryan Braun homered and drove in four runs, and Travis Shaw also homered for the Brewers, who maintained a one-game lead over the Cubs in the NL Central.
   Milwaukee led 8-1 after batting in the seventh and manager Craig Counsell removed Braun, who had missed the past three games with a wrist injury. The Phillies rallied to tie it with four runs in the seventh and three in the eighth.
   Santana came through with a one-out single to left off Hector Neris (2-4) to score Hernan Perez and put Milwaukee ahead. Corey Knebel pitched a perfect ninth for his 17th save.
   Jacob Barnes (3-1) got the win despite giving up three runs on four hits in the eighth.
 

