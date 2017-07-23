Police: Janesville theft suspect also wanted in Columbia County robbery

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police are looking for a man they say stole some money from a local business and led a deputy on a high-speed chase.



Police say Shane J. Fisher, 28, took money from behind the cash register at Family Dollar on Center Avenue around 9 a.m. Saturday. He left in a gray Nissan, which was later seen by a Rock County deputy on River Road. The suspect led the deputy on a high-speed chase that became dangerous, according to police, so the deputy stopped following the car and the driver got away. Investigators found the vehicle hidden in the woods on River Road and someone told police they saw him walking away.



Authorities say they've learned Fisher is also wanted by Columbia County officials in connection to a robbery at a convenience store on July 20th.



If you know anything about Fisher's whereabouts, you should call police at (608) 755-3100, call Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636 or download the free "P3 tips" app on your smartphone to share crime tips anonymously.