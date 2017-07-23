Motorcyclist, tractor operator die in Columbia County crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Motorcyclist, tractor operator die in Columbia County crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities say two people are dead after a crash in Columbus Saturday evening.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a motorcycle and a riding lawnmower crashed on Hall Road between Boelte Road and Wendt Road shortly before 7 p.m. Investigators say speed contributed to the crash.

Both people on the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Authorities have not released any names at this time, as they continue their investigation. 

